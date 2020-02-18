General Dynamics-Made Cross-Domain Tool Meets NSA Requirements

General Dynamics Mission Systems ’ Tactical Cross-Domain Solution underwent an assessment that verifies compliance with National Security Agency-imposed requirements.

The product, also known as TACDS v3, complies with Phase 1 Raise the Bar requirements for network connection security across different defense and intelligence domains, the company said Thursday .

TACDS v3 works to facilitate data and information transmissions between vehicles and dismounted troops in a range of security domains.

A laboratory certified by the National Cross-Domain Strategy and Management Office conducted the assessment.

Brian Morrison, vice president of cyber systems at GDMS, said TACDS v3 will continue to provide users with secure, real-time access to information as an RTB-compliant product.