General Dynamics-Made Cross-Domain Tool Meets NSA Requirements

General Dynamics Mission Systems’ Tactical Cross-Domain Solution underwent an assessment that verifies compliance with National Security Agency-imposed requirements.
The product, also known as TACDS v3, complies with Phase 1 Raise the Bar requirements for network connection security across different defense and intelligence domains, the company said Thursday.
TACDS v3 works to facilitate data and information transmissions between vehicles and dismounted troops in a range of security domains.
A laboratory certified by the National Cross-Domain Strategy and Management Office conducted the assessment.
Brian Morrison, vice president of cyber systems at GDMS, said TACDS v3 will continue to provide users with secure, real-time access to information as an RTB-compliant product.