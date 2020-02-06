Geocent Gets New CMMI Business Process Appraisal

Geocent has received recognition for the company’s program methodology and compliance with industry standards on risk management and cost-efficiency.

The company said Tuesday it has been appraised at level three for development maturity under the Capability Maturity Model Integration.

The appraisal recognizes Geocent’s continuous efforts to streamline processes and align work with organizational goals. Federal civilian agencies use the CMMI framework as a basis for evaluating software providers.

“We are excited to be appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3 officially,” said Rick Gremillion, chief operating officer at Geocent.

Double Play Process Diagnostics, a partner with the CMMI Institute, conducted the appraisal.