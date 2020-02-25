Griffon Aerospace Awarded $50M Contract for UAS Targets

Griffon Aerospace has received a two-year, $49.9M contract to provide the U.S. Army with unmanned aircraft system targets and associated support services.
The company will deliver MQM-171 Broadsword and MQM-170 Outlaw UAS targets for the service branch’s targets management office and other customers from the Department of Defense, the DoD said Monday.
Support services include base and field operations, equipment storage, depot-level maintenance and repair, inventory support and qualification training.
The Army launched an online competition for the contract and received a single proposal.
The service branch will assign performance locations and obligate funds per order. Work is scheduled to conclude on Feb. 23, 2022.