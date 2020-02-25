Griffon Aerospace Awarded $50M Contract for UAS Targets

Griffon Aerospace has received a two-year, $49.9M contract to provide the U.S. Army with unmanned aircraft system targets and associated support services.

The company will deliver MQM-171 Broadsword and MQM-170 Outlaw UAS targets for the service branch’s targets management office and other customers from the Department of Defense, the DoD said Monday .

Support services include base and field operations, equipment storage, depot-level maintenance and repair, inventory support and qualification training.

The Army launched an online competition for the contract and received a single proposal.

The service branch will assign performance locations and obligate funds per order. Work is scheduled to conclude on Feb. 23, 2022.