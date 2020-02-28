HII Readies Kennedy Carrier for Crew Training With Compartment Turnover

Huntington Ingalls Industries has opened 2.7K compartments to the crew of the John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier, also known as CVN 79.

This construction milestone allows sailors to commence ship training as HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division completes final outfitting and tests, the company said Thursday .

“Our completing and turning over these spaces to the crew will allow them to start on-hands, shipboard training and learn the systems and components they will operate when the ship joins the fleet," said Mike Butler, the ship’s program director.

The compartments include offices, a training center and shelter for sailors. The ship began boarding its initial crew in early February.

Remaining construction and tests will continue throughout the next two and a half years.