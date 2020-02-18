HPE Wins $62M DISA Integrated Processor Capacity Services IDIQ

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has won a potential 10-year, $61.8M contract to provide integrated processor capacity efforts to the Defense Information Systems Agency’s operations center.

Services under the firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract are intended to support DISA’s Integrated Processor Capacity Services x86 initiative, the Department of Defense said Friday .

The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization received four bids for the competitively offered contract.

Work will take place at DISA data centers and approved venues that will accommodate operational capacities in support of mission partner service requirements. The contract is initially slated to run through Feb. 13, 2025, and could extend until Feb. 13, 2030 if all five one-year options are exercised.