IndraSoft Gets GSA Special Item Number for Cybersecurity Services

IndraSoft has received a designation from the General Services Administration that verifies the company’s ability to provide cybersecurity services to the government.

The company said Tuesday it was awarded the Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services special item number after it passed oral and written assessments by the agency.

GSA's five HACS SIN subcategories are cyber hunt, high value asset assessments, incident response, penetration testing and risk and vulnerability assessment. This category on IT Schedule 70 is designed to help government customers access industry offerings designed to help them address security requirements.

“We look forward to taking an even larger role in executing the National Cyber Strategy and defending our government’s infrastructure and information systems from existing and emerging cyber threats," said Raj Lingam, president and chief technology officer of IndraSoft.