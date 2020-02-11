IndraSoft to Help Army Migrate Applications to Cloud

IndraSoft has received a $43M contract to help the U.S. Army meet a wide range of information technology needs, such as cloud migration, data sharing, analytics and software development security.

The company said Monday it will support cloud activities under the Maintenance of Enterprise Technologies and Applications program for boosted security, scalability and flexibility of Agile- and DevSecOps-developed applications.

“We look forward to working closely with the Army to enable their vision for exploiting cloud technologies to increase mission effectiveness,” said Raj Lingam, president and chief technology officer at IndraSoft.

The migration effort aims to help the Army adopt emerging technologies and enhance efficiency in support of enterprisewide data flow, mission trend analysis and operational intelligence.