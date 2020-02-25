Infosys to Inaugurate Cyber Defense Center; Vishal Salvi Quoted

Infosys is slated to unveil on March 3 a cyber defense facility that will work to provide real-time cybersecurity monitoring and protection activities in support of businesses’ digital transformation efforts.

The Cyber Defense Center will mitigate, trace, evaluate and act on potential cyber attacks in breaches through the use of a follow-the-sun model, the company said Monday .

The facility will also perform security management, remediation, analytics, threat hunting, incident discovery, malware analysis and compliance reporting services.

Vishal Salvi, chief information security officer and head of cybersecurity practice at Infosys, said the center will house security experts in threat research and intelligence gathering and will employ machine learning models to track potential risks from threat actors.