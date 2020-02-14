Intel’s Jim Brinker: Edge-Level AI Will Support ‘Smart City’, 5G Efforts

Jim Brinker, president and general manager of Intel ’s federal arm and a 2020 Wash100 winner, has said that edge-level data processing will help drive artificial intelligence implementation for the development of smart cities.

Brinker said in a GCN piece published Thursday that shifting away from traditional data center operations to real-time processing at the network edge enables AI models to make instant inferences to support critical emerging technologies like 5G communications.

According to Brinker, 5G will catalyze the development of smart cities and “optimize virtually every aspect of their operations” with the help of AI and predictive analytics.

He cited use cases such as traffic management to accelerate energy efficiency, improvement of disaster response, training of self-driving cars and AI-based analysis of drone-obtained data.

“As the U.S. confirms its commitment to AI development, the technology will undoubtedly become an even bigger part of the fabric of our everyday lives, although we may never realize it,” Brinker said. “Ultimately, our traffic will flow a little smoother, cities will be a little safer and emergency response a bit quicker.”