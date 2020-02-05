Iridium Launches Global IoT CloudConnect Offering; Matt Desch Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, February 6, 2020 — Iridium Communications (Nasdaq: IRDM) collaborated with Amazon Web Services to introduce a service that will enable clients to use internet-of-things platforms on a global level though satellite-enabled cloud technology, GovCon Wire reported Jan. 29.
CloudConnect is intended to enhance the performance of IoT services for AWS customers and accelerate the delivery of IoT applications as well as offer coverage for approximately 80 percent of the planet that are unable to avail of ground-based networks.
“Iridium CloudConnect illustrates how the Iridium network can connect, monitor and control assets virtually anywhere on the planet,” says Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium and a 2020 Wash100 winner.
About Executive Mosaic: Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships. Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA. www.executivemosaic.com