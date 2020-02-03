Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic, Presents Dawne Hickton, COO & President of ATN for Jacobs, Her First Wash100 Award

Jim Garrettson, founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic, presented Dawne Hickton, chief operating officer and president of Jacobs’ Aerospace, Technology and Nuclear (ATN) business, with her first Wash100 Award on Wednesday.

Hickton received her first Wash100 Award for her leadership and expertise to drive innovation in the aerospace industry after more than three decades in the sector. With her first Wash100 Award win, she has demonstrated a level of excellence in the GovCon sector that makes her one of the most likely members of the community to influence the industry throughout 2020.

Hickton was named the COO and president of Jacobs’ ATN segment in May 2019 as the company was preparing to acquire KeyW. She officially assumed the role on June 3, 2019.

“Given her track record of execution at other companies, as well as her contributions as a director to Jacobs, I know that Dawne will be a significant asset as a member of our leadership team as we continue our transformational strategy of delivering innovative and unique solutions to our clients,” said Steve Demetriou , CEO of Jacobs.

Under Hickton’s leadership, Jacobs’ ATN business saw its revenue increase by more than 13 percent and is well positioned to deliver a double-digit year-over-year increase in profit based on the acquisition of KeyW and the highly successful execution of the ATN business strategy.

Hickton also assisted in the company’s acquisition of John Wood Group’s nuclear business and valuable contracts across the federal sector and industry, including a $216M contract from the U.S. GSA Federal Systems Integration and Management Center to support the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center’s Cyber Training Academy in November.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Jacobs and Dawne Hickton on being selected into the 2020 Wash100. Hickton's leadership, business strategy and commitment to innovation could make her one of the most influential members of the GovCon community in 2020.

