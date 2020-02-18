John Goodman, Chief Executive of Accenture Federal Services, Named to 2020 Wash100 for IT Modernization Efforts, Emerging Technology Innovation, Customer Service

Executive Mosaic is honored to present John Goodman , chief executive of Accenture Federal Services , as an inductee of the 2020 Wash100 Award for driving information technology efforts within federal agencies, innovation for emerging technology and excellent customer satisfaction.

This marks the third consecutive Wash100 Award for Goodman. Previously, he was recognized in 2019 for his work in advancing digital technologies and intelligence distributed systems. During an interview with ExecutiveBiz in January 2018, Goodman stressed the importance of technology being used to drive the mission of the agency rather than technology having the opposite effect.

“It’s not just about specific technologies…it’s about how you marshal those technologies to directly improve the mission of the agency and the experiences of those whom we serve,” said Goodman.

Goodman showed his support for the Federal IT Acquisition Reform Act in March. He argued that the act has helped federal chief information officers become innovation partners and that federal agencies are more focused on information technology modernization and efforts to improve government services, which includes the need to innovate using a clear vision and goals to determine the customer engagement and understand the technological changes being made.

“Those are the two key challenges, I think, for our clients. It is first helping their workers and their employees understand how to use artificial intelligence. And second is providing their employees with the skills and training to be able to engage effectively,” Goodman illustrated.

For instance, the Accenture Federal Services Cyber Center opened in San Antonio in April to help defense and civilian agencies deter cybersecurity threats through security-as-a-service offerings.

“Government agencies need cybersecurity solutions that can keep pace with the increasing complexity, volume and speed of today’s threat landscape,” said Goodman.

He added that Accenture employs cybersecurity professionals and systems to help clients obtain intelligence data and mitigate threats. The facility is equipped with modern tools such as artificial-intelligence-based technology to detect and respond to malicious activity, automate processes and simulate an adversary in a network.

In addition, Goodman’s efforts and leadership have led to Accenture’s expansion, which includes major contract awards for the company. In April, AFS secured a potential five-year, $2B blanket purchase agreement to help the Department of Energy implement a cloud-based framework for information technology services.

Goodman explained that the company wants to help the DoE secure its IT environment and manage missions with cloud technology. AFS will also provide general IT support, cybersecurity, telecommunications, systems architecture, engineering and other shared services.

“DOE has clearly charted a new course to get to the cloud — one where the office of the CIO will embrace innovative approaches, new models, and emerging technologies to put its end-user customers at the center,” said Goodman.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Accenture Federal Services and John Goodman on his third consecutive Wash100 Award. Goodman’s push for information technology modernization within federal agencies and emerging technologies showcases his contributions to the GovCon sector and its future.

