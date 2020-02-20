Julian Setian, SOSi President and CEO, Named to 2020 Wash100 for Securing Valuable Contracts, Acquisitions & Growing Cloud-Based Technology

Executive Mosaic is honored to present Julian Setian , president and CEO of SOS International , as an inductee into the 2020 edition of the Wash100 Award for advancing the company’s influence in cloud capabilities through major contract awards and strategic acquisitions.

This is Setian’s second consecutive Wash100 Award. He secured his first Wash100 Award for adding cybersecurity, data analytics and software development capabilities supporting defense, diplomatic and intelligence agencies through acquisitions and earning valuable contract awards.

Setian has continued to expand SOSi’s business throughout 2019. Most notably, SOSi secured a position on the Defense Intelligence Agency’s potential 10-year, $17.1B Intelligence Analysis 3 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in August. Setian will continue to lead the company’s work on a variety of analytic and operational support services.

Task orders awarded under the contract will support five key mission priorities: analysis, scientific military research, engineering, network operations and counterintelligence. The award provides new opportunities for SOSi to build on its legacy of also providing U.S. military and intelligence community agencies with multidomain intelligence collection and analytic support.

“SOSi has supported the SIA program for several years going back to the first iteration of the contract, and this award reflects our growing leadership in the national security community…the unique capabilities we’ve developed supporting intelligence operations at the strategic and operational levels, coupled with our proven success supporting our deployed forces, make us a highly valuable DIA SIA 3 partner,” Setian stated.

While Setian supervised the closing of major contract awards for SOSi, he additionally drove company expansion by leading valuable acquisitions, which will increase revenue and SOSi’s capabilities.

In July, SOSi purchased Vykin, a communications and information technology support company, to grow IT and intelligence offerings for the defense sector. With the purchase, SOSi was able to participate in the Defense Intelligence Agency’s and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s contracts.

With a spot on the DIA’s $6B Enhanced Solutions for the IT Enterprise contract , SOSi will provide diplomatic platform support services to the State Department, including logistics, operation, maintenance and life support services.

Setian will also lead the company on National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s procurement vehicle for Agile and cloud development services. He said the purchase “makes us responsible for developing the DoD’s mission partner environment, which facilitates communications with our international allies around the globe.”

In February, Setian led SOSi through its sixth acquisition since 2016, continuing the company’s expansion into the new year. SOSi acquired NorthStar Systems, an advanced analytics software company, to advance technical capabilities.

SOSi will gain NorthStar’s service offerings and technology solutions with the purchase. Setian will lead the integration of Northstar’s systems to continue the development of SOSi’s data analytics platform that uses multiple protocols to navigate, identify, index and visualize unique communication data sets built to support key mission areas.

“We’re on the leading edge of developing human language and communication technology applications in the U.S. Government market, including artificial intelligence, neural network-based machine translation, and automatic speech recognition,” said Setian.

Through SOSi’s acquisitions, the company has been able to develop a proprietary cloud-based artificial intelligence platform that utilizes learning algorithms to sort over 1M data sources in real time throughout the world.

“We’re continuing to expand our strategic position by acquiring unique and differentiating technologies where we see the potential for growth,” Setian noted.

Executive Mosaic congratulates SOSi and Julian Setian on his 2020 Wash100 Award. Setian’s continued dedication to company expansion through valuable contract awards and strategic acquisitions proves that he is a notable figure in the GovCon industry.

