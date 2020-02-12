Kevin Kelly: CACI Puts Research Focus on Multimission Platforms

Kevin Kelly, president of the national security and innovative solutions sector at CACI International, said warfighters are inundated with one-off systems that demand network, storage and battery and the company seeks to address that with multimission platforms, Inside Defense reported Tuesday.

The government is “asking industry to combine more of the functionality into fewer platforms — ideally, into a single platform,” Kelly said. “That’s where our investments have been going recently is combining all that functionality into multi-mission.”

Kelly said CACI approved of LGS Innovations’ strong focus on research-and-development investments. In March 2019, CACI finalized its acquisition of LGS, where Kelly served as CEO.