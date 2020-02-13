L3Harris to Develop Geospatial Data Analytics Tool for Air Force; Ed Zoiss Quoted

L3Harris Technologies has received a multimillion-dollar contract to help the U.S. Air Force create artificial intelligence-based software for military and intelligence community analysts to recognize objects in large amounts of geospatial data.

The platform will be built to generate images that could support search algorithm training and object identification across datasets, the company said Wednesday.

Ed Zoiss, president of L3Harris' space and airborne systems business, said the company has developed modeling and simulation tools that work to help geospatial system and data users reduce potential risks.

“Accelerating the use of AI will help automate analysis of large geospatial data sets so warfighters receive trusted data faster and more efficiently,” Zoiss added.