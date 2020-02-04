L3Harris to Use Northrop-Made Sonar for Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Program

A Northrop Grumman -made sensing and mapping sonar will be incorporated into an unmanned undersea vehicle developed by L3Harris Technologies .

Northrop said Monday its µSAS, pronounced “micro-sas,” will undergo integration into the Iver4 for year-long testing under the Defense Innovation Unit’s Next Generation Small-Class UUV program.

The installation of the interferometric synthetic aperture sonar will take place at L3Harris’ facility in Fall River, Mass. The platform will then be transported to San Diego for test activities with the U.S. Navy.

Alan Lytle, vice president of undersea systems at Northrop Grumman, said the integration will boost the UUV’s seafloor detection and minehunting capabilities.