LA Council OKs SpaceX ‘Starship’ Rocket Parts Manufacturing Facility

The Los Angeles City Council has approved the construction of SpaceX ’s manufacturing and research facility at the Port of Los Angeles, Reuters reported Wednesday .

Last week, the council cleared the issuance of a 10-year permit for the 12.5-acre location which will house production and development activities for SpaceX’s Starship rocket.

Starship, a prototype vehicle first presented in September, is slated to conduct an orbital flight this year and support future missions to the moon and Mars.

The L.A. facility is located near SpaceX headquarters and has a starting rent of $1.7M per year. The Hawthorne-based company plans to eventually expand the site to 19 acres.

SpaceX is not permitted to conduct launches at the facility.