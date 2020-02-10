Lockheed Completes Delivery of GPS 3 Satellite

Lockheed Martin has handed over to the U.S. Air Force a Global Positioning System 3 satellite that is slated to launch aboard SpaceX ’s Falcon 9 rocket in April, SpaceNews reported Sunday .

The GPS 3 SV03 satellite arrived at Cape Canaveral in Florida from the company’s Colorado-based assembly facility and is set to undergo final qualification tests, fairing encapsulation and propellant loading prior to its integration with a Block 5 variant of the Falcon 9 rocket.

SV03 will be the third satellite to join the Air Force’s GPS 3 constellation and the second to be fielded by SpaceX as part of a contract under the National Security Space Launch initiative.

USAF anticipates the SV04 satellite to fly later in the summer, while Lockheed is currently building and evaluating five other GPS 3 satellites at a Denver-based facility.