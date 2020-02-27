Lockheed Eyes Operational Capability for Air-Launched Hypersonic System After Design Review Completion

Lockheed Martin is slated to complete the critical design review phase for a hypersonic weapon system for the U.S. Air Force, FlightGlobal magazine reported Thursday .

Lockheed will conclude review activities for the prototype Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon ahead of an operational capability certification in fiscal year 2022.

In 2017, the Air Force issued a $780M award to Lockheed for the development of a boost-glide rocket platform capable of reaching Mach 20 or hypersonic speeds.

The service branch awarded Lockheed a $480M contract a year later to support ARRW critical design review, test and production activities.