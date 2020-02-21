Lockheed, Guardtime Federal Form Supply Chain Digital Integrity Partnership

Lockheed Martin has partnered with Guardtime Federal to incorporate an end-to-end digital integrity checking process into all components of a Lockheed software supply chain to reduce potential cyber threats.

The partnership will focus on the implementation of digital integrity capacities into framework-based research, design, development, production and sustainment activities to reinforce the cybersecurity capabilities of the software supply chain of Lockheed’s aeronautics business, the company said Thursday .

The team will also employ KSI blockchain signatures to trace and deter unauthorized residuals on large-scale manufacturing equipment from third-party routine maintenance efforts.

“Our collaboration with Lockheed Martin is delivering a mathematically provable process for data integrity to the customer,” said David Hamilton, president at Guardtime Federal.