Lockheed, Guardtime Federal Form Supply Chain Digital Integrity Partnership

Lockheed Martin has partnered with Guardtime Federal to incorporate an end-to-end digital integrity checking process into all components of a Lockheed software supply chain to reduce potential cyber threats.
The partnership will focus on the implementation of digital integrity capacities into framework-based research, design, development, production and sustainment activities to reinforce the cybersecurity capabilities of the software supply chain of Lockheed’s aeronautics business, the company said Thursday.
The team will also employ KSI blockchain signatures to trace and deter unauthorized residuals on large-scale manufacturing equipment from third-party routine maintenance efforts.
“Our collaboration with Lockheed Martin is delivering a mathematically provable process for data integrity to the customer,” said David Hamilton, president at Guardtime Federal.