Lockheed, Oriden Partner for Energy Storage Projects

Lockheed Martin has partnered with Oriden , part of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, to pursue future projects associated with a certain energy storage technology.

Lockheed said Thursday its flow battery, known as GridStar Flow, is designed to store energy equivalent to over 12 hours of power usage.

The technology allows users to individually estimate megawatts and megawatt hours, which measure power and energy, respectively, and address the need for large-scale energy storage.

The two companies will work to set projects involving the system and Oriden’s expertise in the development of renewable energy storage technologies.

“Oriden believes in the potential of long-duration energy storage, and we are eager to work with Lockheed Martin to find the best opportunities for our customers,” said Matthew Maroon, director of energy storage development at Oriden.