Lockheed-Robins Air Force Base Team Receives Performance-Based Logistics Award

Lockheed Martin and Robins Air Force Base have been honored by the Office of the Secretary of Defense for their efforts in sustaining an electro-optic sensor designed to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

The team received the 2019 Performance-Based Logistics Subsystem Level award in recognition of its support for 656 Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods used by the U.S. Air Force and the Air National Guard, the company said Tuesday .

Sniper ATPs support laser and GPS-guided weapons and work to trace, identify and laser-designate small tactical targets at long distances. The team seeks to provide operational availability in the assistance of ANG and Air Force missions worldwide through the sustainment effort.

The team was recognized for decreasing costs by $91.7M and providing technical support for the project’s maintenance crew.

The PBL Subsystem Level award honors industry and government teams in their provision of sustainment offerings for warfighters.