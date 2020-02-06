Lockheed to Support Small Businesses in Orlando Through Tech R&D Initiative

Lockheed Martin has launched an effort to invest in Orlando-based small businesses that focus on various technology areas including artificial intelligence and autonomy.

The company said Wednesday it invites small firms in the city’s Seminole, Orange, Lake and Osceola counties to compete for a $100K grant by proposing research and development projects under the Lockheed Martin Invests: Orlando initiative.

Lockheed requires participants to hire an intern from a science, technology, engineering or math field under the program.

“Orlando is an emerging technology hub with an influx of start-ups, entrepreneurs and small businesses,” said Scott Roberson, director of advanced and special programs at Lockheed Martin's Orlando segment.

The company will accept applications for the initiative through April 20 and announce the participants in May.