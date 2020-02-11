Luke McCormack Named to Brillient’s Board of Advisors

Luke McCormack, formerly chief information officer at the Department of Homeland Security, has been added to Brillient ’s board of advisors.

McCormack will employ his government information technology background to provide advice on public sector clients under his new role, the company said Monday .

Prior to DHS, McCormack served as vice chairman of the Federal CIO Council and worked as deputy assistant attorney general to the information management and CIO at the Department of Justice. He also held the CIO role at DOJ and DHS Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Brillient is a Reston, Va.-based company that offers information management, intelligent products and business process management services.