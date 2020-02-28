Lynn Dugle Joins KBR’s Board of Directors; Lester Lyles Quoted

KBR has appointed Lynn Dugle to its board of directors to serve on the Audit and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees, effective Feb. 24, the company announced on Friday . Dugle will bring over 30 years of defense, intelligence and telecommunications knowledge to the board.

“I am delighted to welcome Lynn to the Board of Directors,” said former U.S. Air Force General Lester Lyles, Chairman of the Board of KBR. “We are fortunate to have such a respected veteran of the aerospace and defense industries on our team. Her extensive experience and knowledge of two key KBR markets will be invaluable as KBR continues to grow the Government Solutions business at an industry-leading pace.”

Dugle has deep-rooted experience in strategy, defense and intelligence, holding a variety of senior leadership roles with Engility, Raytheon, ADC Telecommunications, Texas Instruments and more throughout her career in the GovCon industry.

Dugle became CEO at Engility in 2016, and president and chairman of the Board of Directors in March 2018. Her tenure began with a significant shift in company strategy, moving from a low-cost systems engineering and technical assistance services provider to a best-value, high-end systems engineering and technology solutions provider.

Under Dugle’s leadership, the company won its largest-ever contract, an intelligence community win valued at more than $400M, awarded in 2018. The company saw a 115 percent increase in stock price since announcing Dugle’s appointment as CEO.

Dugle also streamlined the company's organization, and increased investments in employee development and differentiating technologies. The company launched Synthetic Analyst, a form of explainable AI, in 2017, and MetaSift, a data analytics integration platform, in 2018.

She became Raytheon’s vice president and president of its Intelligence, Information and Services business in 2009. Previously, she served as the company’s vice president and deputy general manager.

Prior to those roles, Dugle was vice president, Engineering, Technology and Quality for the former Raytheon Network Centric Systems business, responsible for the function’s strategic direction, leadership and operations.

While at NCS, Dugle was honored with the Raytheon CEO Award for leveraging her technical knowledge and leadership skills to deliver innovative solutions for the customer.

Before joining Raytheon in April 2004, Dugle held officer level positions with ADC Telecommunications. While based in Australia, Dugle was responsible for leading teams in Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Dugle began her career at Texas Instruments as a program engineer and rose to vice president of Quality for the Defense Systems and Electronics Group. While at Texas Instruments, she held positions within manufacturing, operations, supply chain management, quality, financial analysis, strategic planning and productivity programs.

Dugle is a member of the Board of Directors of State Street Corporation. She recently served as the chairman, president and chief executive officer of Engility Holdings Inc. prior to its acquisition by Science Applications International Corp. in January 2019.

