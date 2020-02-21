ManTech Unveils IT Employee Career Program; Jeff Brody Quoted

ManTech International has introduced an initiative that seeks to open career opportunities in analytics, data collection, cloud, cyber and model-based systems engineering.

The Career Enablement program will allow employees to access various courses via the Skillsoft tool and obtain collegiate degrees in cloud computing, data analytics and cyber courses through a partnership with Purdue University Global, the company said Thursday .

Aside from the Career Enablement effort, the firm has launched programs that push employees to develop concepts and explore various technologies.

“Our roadmaps for advancement maximize employees’ careers as individual contributors, managers and senior leaders,” said Jeff Brody, chief human resources officer at ManTech.