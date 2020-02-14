Mark Testoni, SAP NS2 President & CEO, Named to 2020 Wash100 for Advancing Cloud Technologies and Securing Major Partnerships and Contracts

Executive Mosaic is honored to present Mark Testoni , president and CEO of SAP National Security Services , as an inductee into the 2020 edition of the Wash100 Award for securing multiple partnerships, valuable contracts and advancing cloud capabilities.

This marks Testoni’s fifth consecutive Wash100 Award. He secured his 2019 Wash100 Award for revolutionizing cloud and data industries. In 2018, Testoni played an integral role in forming a partnership with Amazon Web Services .

The collaboration has helped clients comply with regulatory requirements, including the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and others. Testoni said the partnership will help customers improve security and reduce costs in moving to the cloud.

Testoni has continued to advance the company’s technological capabilities throughout 2019. He has utilized SAP NS2’s services to enhance government and industry platforms. Most notably, Testoni helped the company secure a spot on a potential five-year, $500M blanket purchase agreement to to improve the production of investigative data with the Department of Justice in June.

SAP NS2 partnered with Research Innovations Inc. , who will lead an industry team that aims to help the DoJ implement improved data analytics tools. Testoni continues to supervise SAP NS2’s enhancements to the Search and Investigative Flexible Toolkit for the department.

Under the BPA, the companies will utilize SIFT technology, which is designed to generate analytics-based intelligence data from structured and unstructured sources to aid the department’s planning, enforcement, crime prevention and collaborative investigation efforts.

In addition to the partnership with Research Innovations, Testoni also directed the company partnership with LSI to develop Secure HANA Cloud, or SHC, platform, which was issued to local and state government agencies as well as higher education customers in March.

The partnership seeks to combine cloud delivery and consulting services in efforts to help government clients drive digital modernization efforts. The two companies will apply technology to help customers build an “intelligent enterprise,” SAP NS2 stated.

HSC is designed to run SAP NS2 workloads and support migration from on-premise environments to the cloud. The platform also supports the SAP HANA in-memory database and other databases built for non-HANA based applications.

Testoni’s supervision over the partnerships, as well as his drive for new innovations within the company, demonstrates his influence within the GovCon sector throughout the year. He has used his influence to advocate and explain the implications of new cloud and cyber developments within the federal sectors.

Testoni commented on the federal government’s adoption of cloud platforms in June. “So cloud architecture capability is alive and well in the government, including in the most sensitive areas for business,” said Testoni.

He continued by discussing the Department of Defense’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure program and the cloud’s potential role in the intelligent enterprise. “There’s been a tremendous amount of activity [around the cloud] in the last few years, and the government has set up a whole body of standards and requirements to operate clouds,” he added.

Executive Mosaic commends SAP NS2 and Mark Testoni on his 2020 Wash100 Award. Testoni’s expansive cloud initiatives, impactful partnerships, and supervision over major contract awards proves that he is a notable figure in the GovCon industry and a leader in the ever-expanding tech industry.

