Mercury Systems, HPE Form Rugged Server Dev’t Partnership

Mercury Systems has entered into an agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to incorporate parts from the latter’s ProLiant server offering into Mercury’s new rugged rackmount server technology.

Mercury said Wednesday it eyes to develop a field-deployable offering that will provide reinforced computing capacities in support of aerospace and defense applications.

Sam Ceccola, an account chief technologist for the Department of Defense at HPE, said the partnership will enable the company to help defense and aerospace clients scale and speed up applications that require augmented computing features.

“Mission-critical edge applications require field-proven computing platforms that optimize performance in a broad range of environments with shock, vibration and temperature extremes,” said Ceccola.

Mercury has released the EnterpriseSeries RES-XR6 Alliance offering, a rackmount server designed to streamline provisioning and management functions and provide security to commercial components that have complied with the Trade Agreements Act.