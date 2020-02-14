Mike Petters: HII Seeks to Meet Navy’s Demand for UUVs

Mike Petters , CEO of Huntington Ingalls Industries and a previous Wash100 award winner, said the company plans to tap into the U.S. Navy’s increasing demand for unmanned underwater vehicles, USNI News reported Thursday .

“I think the Navy is going to be moving towards more unmanned systems to amplify the platforms they have and see where that goes from there,” Petters said Thursday in an earnings call with analysts. “As their principal partner, we want to be right there with them and help them make that successful.”

He said HII has launched efforts to restructure its technical solutions business to better position the company to compete for UUV contracts in the future, including HII’s decision to acquire marine robotics provider Hydroid from Kongsberg Maritime for approximately $350M.

HII will integrate Hydroid into its technical solutions division upon the deal's completion, which is expected by the end of March.

The report said the Navy stated in its budget request for fiscal year 2021 that it intends to spend $288M on UUVs.