Mitre Helps Combat Financial Hacking With Commercial Tech Evaluation Effort

Mitre plans to evaluate commercial threat detection offerings for their capacity to defend financial transactions and machines from hacker threats, Nextgov reported Thursday .

The nonprofit firm intends to assess the technologies of firms such as Microsoft , SentinelOne and CrowdStrike by testing them against known cyber threats found in the Mitre Adversarial Tactics, Techniques and Common Knowledge, or ATT&CK, database.

In 2018, the selected firms submitted their offerings for evaluation to support Mitre’s efforts to help combat threats from hackers such as the Carbanak group.

“We’ve heard from companies that have incorporated data from the first evaluations into their purchasing decisions that doing so has enabled them to make better-informed decisions faster and at a far lower cost,” said Frank Duff, evaluations lead for ATT&CK.

Mitre allows public access to the results from the ATT&CK evaluations.