Momentus to Accelerate Upper Stage, Space Transport Tech Dev’t Under Air Force SBIR Contract

Momentus has secured a contract of an undisclosed value from the U.S. Air Force to speed up developmental efforts for satellite upper stage technologies and in-space transportation services, Satnews Daily reported Saturday .

The scope of work will cover the evaluation of Air Force missions that may potentially employ the firm’s space vehicles for satellite transportation to specific orbits. The company received the contract through the Small Business Administration’s Small Business Innovation Research Phase I vehicle.

Mikhail Kokorich, CEO at Momentus, said the contract will enable the firm to help USAF accelerate mission deployment and seek approaches in augmenting space access capacities.

Momentus has secured $40M in equity funds, with $25M coming from a Series A funding round that took place last year. The California-based firm demonstrated the El Camino Real 16U CubeSat in 2019 and is slated to test the Vigoride satellite transfer vehicle later this year.