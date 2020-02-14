Mythics to Offer Oracle Cloud Services, Hardware Products on GSA IT Schedule 70

A range of Oracle cloud service and computer hardware offerings has been added to Mythics ' information technology portfolio for government customers under a General Services Administration contract vehicle.

Mythics said Thursday it will offer Oracle's platform-as-a-service, infrastructure-as-a-service, cloud applications suite and construction and engineering project portfolio management platforms via the GSA IT Schedule 70 contract.

Agencies can also procure server and storage equipment through the acquisition vehicle.

Paul Seifert, a sector president at Mythics, said the company applies various IT support services to help federal clients update enterprise systems and migrate to cloud environments.

Randy Zewe, vice president of federal channels at Oracle, said the partnership aims to simplify the process for agencies to access the technology firm's products and services.

Virginia Beach, Va.-based Mythics holds platinum level status in the Oracle PartnerNetwork and is a recipient of Partner of The Year and Certified Cloud Implementer designations.