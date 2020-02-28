NASA Taps OceanGate for Pressure Vessel Dev’t Support

NASA has partnered with OceanGate , a manufacturer of submersible technologies, to develop, produce and test vessels designed for deep-sea pressure.

OceanGate said Thursday it will help NASA design a carbon fiber pressure vessel at the space agency’s Alabama-based Marshall Space Flight Center.

The sought result vessel supports the company's Cyclops-class program that aims to produce a five-man-crew vessel geared to dive 19.8K feet underwater.

Stockton Rush, CEO and founder of OceanGate, said that NASA offers composite manufacturing that addresses the effort’s precision and quality requirements.