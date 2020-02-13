Navy OKs General Atomics Launch, Recovery Systems for USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier; Scott Forney Quoted

The U.S. Navy has approved General Atomics -built system components for use in aircraft launch and recovery activities aboard the service’s nuclear-powered USS Gerald R. Ford carrier.

General Atomics said Tuesday its electromagnetic systems business has been cleared to deploy the Advanced Arresting Gear and Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System on CVN 78 in line with the Navy’s aircraft launch and recovery bulletins.

The certification follows Gerald R. Ford’s aircraft compatibility testing that included at-sea flight deck evaluations involving aircraft such as F/A-18E/F, EA-18G and T-45C jets.

GA-EMS is also slated to deliver AAG and EMALS platforms to the Navy’s future John F. Kennedy and Enterprise aircraft carriers, respectively designated as CVN 79 and 80.

Scott Forney , president of GA-EMS, said the company expects the launch and recovery technologies to support the Navy’s flight deck certification activities in the coming months.

“We remain laser-focused on our support of the Ford and ensuring that same success comes to fruition on the future CVN 79 and CVN 80,” noted Rolf Ziesing, vice president of programs at GA-EMS.