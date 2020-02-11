Navy Receives CMV-22B Aircraft from Bell-Boeing Team

A joint venture between Boeing and Textron ’s Bell subsidiary has handed over to the U.S. Navy the CMV-22B, an updated variant of a multimission platform built to carry cargo and personnel through aircraft carriers.

Boeing said Monday that the V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft will replace the Navy’s C-2A Greyhound fleet and will be stationed at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego and at Naval Air Station Norfolk in Virginia.

Bell-Boeing has been tapped by the service branch to manufacture and deliver 48 units of the aircraft configuration.

Kristin Houston, director of V-22 project and vice president of tiltrotor programs at Boeing, said the joint venture assembled various training, aircraft design and sustainment teams to enable mission readiness to the Navy.

The Osprey can hold up to 6K pounds and reach over 1.1K nautical miles in distance. The aircraft can also deliver F-35C engine components through a carrier flight deck.