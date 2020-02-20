Navy Seeks Anti-Submarine Warfare Surveillance System Proposals

The Office of Naval Research seeks proposals for an affordable anti-submarine warfare system that will detect underwater threats at longer ranges.

A future project will cover the design, construction, testing and production of the Affordable Mobile ASW Surveillance System or AMASS, ONR said Wednesday in a SAM notice.

The effort will tackle the development of active and passive mobile and deep water systems in support of theatre ASW commanders. Sought technologies will build on existing fixed and mobile surveillance systems.

Proposals must include content on the performance, persistence, automation, station management and longevity of active and passive sonars.

Interested parties may submit proposals through March 11.