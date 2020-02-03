NGA Releases Solicitation Draft for Data Transformation Services

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has issued a presolicitation for a range of data processing services in support of NGA missions.

The Geospatial-Intelligence Data Transformation Service effort aims to verify, convert and clean data sources for searches across libraries of the National System for Geospatial-Intelligence and other databases, NGA said Thursday in a SAM notice.

The effort aims to remediate full-motion video data near real time across different levels of security. GDTS also provides for restoration and dissemination of moving target indicator data.

The presolicitation is a draft proposal request for the future GDTS III contract, and does not solicit for proposal submissions.

Interested parties may submit comments and questions to NGA through Feb. 18.