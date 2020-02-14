Northrop Eyed for Potential Navy Integration Study Order

The Department of the Navy plans to award Northrop Grumman a task order of an undisclosed sum under a basic ordering agreement for the provision of integration study efforts on an unmanned helicopter system.

Work under the task order will cover analysis on the potential modernization of a mission processing unit and the incorporation of weapon systems into the MQ-8C Fire Scout aircraft, the Navy said Thursday in a SAM notice.

Efforts under the studies will help the department mitigate weapon risks and validate potential updates to the helicopter's MPU.

While the notice is not soliciting proposals, interested vendors are still encouraged to respond and provide their capabilities in line with the project.