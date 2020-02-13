Northrop Signs Agreement to Build Underwater Connector

Northrop Grumman has entered into a non-exclusive agreement with iCONN Systems to produce a niobium-based connector that will enable electrical connectivity in underwater areas.

NiobiCon is designed to potentially address recharging gaps for unmanned underwater vehicles by allowing data and power transmission capacities without the need for moving parts and seals, Northrop said Wednesday .

The connector develops a thin isolating layer after it makes any contact with water, which then rubs off once it performs a connection.

“iCONN Systems is excited to design, develop and manufacture interconnects with Northrop Grumman’s patented technology introducing true wet-mateable connector products,” said Rich Regole, CEO at iCONN.

Founded in 2006, iCONN designs and manufactures electrical connectors and cable assemblies for commercial and industrial customers.