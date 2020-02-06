Northrop to Produce Bomb Fuzes for Air Force Under $85M Order

Northrop Grumman will provide electric bomb fuzes to the U.S. Air Force under an $85M production order from the U.S. Navy.

The company said Wednesday it received the FMU-139D/B order in late 2019 to help increase USAF's fuze inventory.

FMU-139D/B is designed to work with general purpose bombs and penetrator weapons. The technology can undergo a full-testing process before a customer receives the explosive component.

Pat Nolan, vice president of missile products at Northrop, said the company will continue to invest in modern fuzes to help equip U.S. military and allied forces to perform missions.

Northrop will manufacture the FMU-139D/B at the Allegany Ballistics Laboratory in West Virginia.