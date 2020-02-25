Open Cybersecurity Alliance Introduces Open Source Language for Cybersecurity Tools

The Open Cybersecurity Alliance has unveiled an open source language that will work to link cybersecurity tools by using a common messaging framework.

OpenDXL Ontology is designed to help cybersecurity tools automatically obtain interoperability and communication capacities with other technologies that also use the language, the organization said Monday .

The language will also enable tools to automatically notify other platforms and quarantine devices via a standard message format.

The organization aims to employ OpenDXL Ontology to build reinforced defenses for cybersecurity tools and establish a range of interoperability use cases.

“With the adoption of public cloud and explosion of connected devices, the ability for enterprises to quickly respond to threats across ever-changing technologies, and even beyond perimeters, is critical,” said Brian Rexroad, vice president of security platforms at AT&T .

Formed in 2019, the Open Cybersecurity Alliance seeks to develop a set of common open source practices and code for companies.