Open Cybersecurity Alliance Introduces Open Source Language for Cybersecurity Tools

The Open Cybersecurity Alliance has unveiled an open source language that will work to link cybersecurity tools by using a common messaging framework.
OpenDXL Ontology is designed to help cybersecurity tools automatically obtain interoperability and communication capacities with other technologies that also use the language, the organization said Monday.
The language will also enable tools to automatically notify other platforms and quarantine devices via a standard message format.
The organization aims to employ OpenDXL Ontology to build reinforced defenses for cybersecurity tools and establish a range of interoperability use cases.
“With the adoption of public cloud and explosion of connected devices, the ability for enterprises to quickly respond to threats across ever-changing technologies, and even beyond perimeters, is critical,” said Brian Rexroad, vice president of security platforms at AT&T.
Formed in 2019, the Open Cybersecurity Alliance seeks to develop a set of common open source practices and code for companies.