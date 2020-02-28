PAE-Parsons JV Gets $60M Navy Base Support Services Modification

A joint venture of PAE and Parsons has landed a $60.1M contract modification from the U.S. Navy to carry out base operating support services at Joint Region Marianas in Guam.

DZSP 21 will provide port operations, administration, sustainment, modernization, restoration, transportation, management and environmental services, the Department of Defense said Thursday .

The modification follows a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract and brings its cumulative value to $199.5M. The Navy will obligate $56.7M from fiscal year 2020 funds for the award.

DoD expects the joint venture to wrap up work by August.