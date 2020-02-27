Parsons CEO, 2020 Wash100 Winner Chuck Harrington Receives Patriot Award

The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve’s North Carolina committee has honored Chuck Harrington, CEO at Parsons and 2020 Wash100 Award winner, with the Patriot Award.

The award validates efforts in the provision of support services to Lt. Col. Chuck McGregor, a reserve officer at the U.S. Marine Corps and vice president of cybersecurity operations at Parsons, during his tours in Afghanistan from 2018 through 2019, the company said Wednesday .

McGregor received various benefits such as compensation bridging, flexible scheduling, time off and assistance to his family. The company has launched initiatives that seek to help employees transition from military tenure to civilian careers. Parsons noted military service members, reserve officers and veterans account for 10 percent of the firm’s workforce.

“Nearly half of our military force resides in the National Guard and Reserve, and our organization is honored to support these brave men and women, and their civilian employers,” said Ed Hamilton, vice chair at ESGR’s North Carolina committee.