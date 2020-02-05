Raytheon Develops Mission Data Processing Framework to Support USAF Missile Detection; Dave Wajsgras Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, February 5, 2020 — Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) received a five-year, $197M contract from the U.S. Air Force to develop an open framework for the military to process sensor data and get a comprehensive view of missile launch activity, ExecutiveGov reported Jan. 28 .

The company said Jan. 28 its intelligence, information and services business created a mission data processing application framework for the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution system to help the service branch process data from the Space Based Infrared System and the Overhead Persistent Infrared satellite.

“We’ve built an operating system that everyone can build applications for – from Raytheon to the Air Force to universities to small companies. These applications allow the system to process specific types of data,” said Raytheon IIS President Dave Wajsgras , a 2020 Wash100 winner .