Raytheon Develops Mission Data Processing Framework to Support USAF Missile Detection; Dave Wajsgras Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, February 5, 2020 — Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) received a five-year, $197M contract from the U.S. Air Force to develop an open framework for the military to process sensor data and get a comprehensive view of missile launch activity, ExecutiveGov reported Jan. 28.
The company said Jan. 28 its intelligence, information and services business created a mission data processing application framework for the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution system to help the service branch process data from the Space Based Infrared System and the Overhead Persistent Infrared satellite.
“We’ve built an operating system that everyone can build applications for – from Raytheon to the Air Force to universities to small companies. These applications allow the system to process specific types of data,” said Raytheon IIS President Dave Wajsgras, a 2020 Wash100 winner.
About Executive Mosaic: Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships. Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA. www.executivemosaic.com