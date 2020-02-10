Raytheon Eyes Software-Based Approach to Transform Air Traffic Mgmt

Raytheon is working with the Federal Aviation Administration to develop a modern, software-based approach for aircraft tracking, Avionics International reported Friday .

The company aims to achieve a software-based system that allows for continuous modifications via software updates, rather than hardware additions.

The effort will modernize the performance of the Standard Terminal Automation System, or STARS, a platform that facilitates the command and control of data for radar control facilities.

Jackie Dent, STARS software and systems manager at Raytheon, told Avionics International that STARS’ updates will streamline the air traffic management process while not necessarily using a new user interface.

The company aims to have a single baseline for STARS’ hardware and software by the middle of the year.

Raytheon also developed the Multi-platform ATC Re-hosting Solution, or MARS, that will facilitate the entry of drones and future aircraft into airspace.

“It will introduce a new display to air traffic controllers that would allow them to continue using their existing keyboards or to start using a tablet as a virtual keyboard,” said Dent about MARS.