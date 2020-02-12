Raytheon VP Mark Russell Named National Academy of Engineering Member

Mark Russell, vice president of engineering, technology and mission assurance at Raytheon , has become an elected member of the National Academy of Engineering.

NAE selected Russell to join the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization in recognition of his leadership in radar system development efforts that sought to increase national security and public safety, Raytheon said Tuesday .

The group has 2,590 U.S. and international members who have contributed to the engineering field.

At Raytheon, he supervises manages 45K employees who are engaged in 8K programs and leads multple business functions that include research, engineering and mission assurance.