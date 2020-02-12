Rick Wagner, President of ManTech’s MCIS Group, Named to 2020 Wash100 for Driving Innovation in Cybersecurity, Intelligence, Mission IT

Executive Mosaic is happy to present Rick Wagner , president of the Mission, Cyber and Intelligence Solutions Group for ManTech International , as an inductee into the 2020 edition of the Wash100 Award for leading efforts to drive cybersecurity, intelligence and other emerging technologies for the company and federal agencies.

Wagner has secured his third consecutive Wash100 Award with this win. His leadership and efforts to advance ManTech’s cyber, intelligence operations and mission information technology led to his previous Wash100 Award in 2019. For his third Wash100 Award, Wagner has continued to drive the company towards those goals and assisted federal agencies as they expand in the same areas.

ManTech announced in September that the company had been selected to participate in a potential 10-year, $950M indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to provide analytical and technical services for the Air Force Concepts, Development and Management Office.

“In today’s rapidly evolving Intelligence environment, emerging technologies play a critical role in safeguarding national and homeland security,” said Wagner. “Our commitment to developing and deploying secure, best-in-class technology solutions will help speed vital intelligence to decision-makers and those at the tactical edge, in near real-time.”

The scope of work covers network and enterprise architectures, advanced analytics, applied technology and technology investments, concepts and analysis, research and development, cross-functional support to complex national security challenges and subject matter expertise.

For cybersecurity, Wagner also said the government has to offer better incentives for cybersecurity talent as industries such as the banking sector increases demand for workers. There is a great challenge to improve the communication and collaborative efforts between the federal government and industry as well as maintaining a strong workforce to train and retain talent.

In addition, ManTech acquired H2M Group, an analysis services provider, in August to expand the company’s work with geospatial and intelligence communities under Wagner’s MCIS Group. The acquisition has increased ManTech’s ability to offer new automation approaches for government analysts to gain actionable insights from huge volumes of data.

Kevin Phillips , president and CEO of ManTech and a fellow 2020 Wash100 Award winner, said the company seeks to help customers transform geospatial, intelligence and business operations with mission-focused technology platforms and services.

“If we focus on our employees and make them successful, then they will focus on our customers, the mission will succeed and the results will follow,” said Wagner.

Executive Mosaic congratulates ManTech and Rick Wagner on his third consecutive Wash100 Award this year. Wagner’s drive revenue for the company as well as push to innovate and expand cybersecurity, intelligence operations and mission IT capabilities for ManTech and federal agencies has established Wagner as one of the most influential contributors to the GovCon sector.

