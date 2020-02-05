Rite-Solutions Gets $72M Navy Contract to Support Undersea Warfare Dept

Rite-Solutions has secured a potential five-year, $71.5M contract from the U.S. Navy to carry out engineering and technical services for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s undersea warfare electromagnetic systems department.
Scope of work will cover systems engineering, integration, fleet support, testing and laboratory services for imaging and electronic warfare platforms, the company said Wednesday.
Dennis McLaughlin, president and CEO at Rite-Solutions, said the firm will grow its critical engineering capacities to support the Navy.
Contract work will take place at Newport, R.I. and in various locations worldwide.
