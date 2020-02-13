Roger Krone: Leidos-Dynetics Combination Adds ‘Innovative Capabilities’ in Target Growth Areas

TYSONS CORNER, VA, February 13, 2020 — Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) has completed its $1.65B cash acquisition of Dynetics in a deal that adds new product offerings and technical services to the former's portfolio, GovCon Wire reported Feb. 3.
Roger Krone, chairman and CEO of Leidos, said in a statement released Jan. 31 that both companies share a commitment to help address complex scientific and engineering through technology advancement efforts.
"This combination adds innovative capabilities in our targeted growth areas, while expanding our secure agile production capabilities, secure agile manufacturing, and increasing our penetration with key customers," added Krone, a 2020 Wash100 winner.
