Roger Krone Notes Major Program Wins, Acquisitions as FY 2019 Earnings Report Shows Growth

TYSONS CORNER, VA, February 27, 2020 — Roger Krone, chairman and CEO at Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) and a 2020 Wash100 winner, told CNBC in an interview the company looks to carry momentum from a pair of signficant acquisitions and government contract awards into its new fiscal year, GovCon Wire reported Feb. 19.
He spoke to CNBC's "Squawk Alley" program host Morgan Brennan about the $6.5B Global Solutions Management–Operations II contract and the $7.7B Next Generation Enterprise Network services recompete won by the Reston, Va.-based company.
Krone also highlighted Leidos' completion of its $1.65B cash deal for Dynetics and agreement to acquire security detection and automation businesses from L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) for $1B.
“Those haven’t been absorbed yet,” he said. “We still have a lot of growth and a lot of momentum that’s going to carry us into 2020.”
The company reported its FY 2019 revenue grew 8.8 percent to $11.1B and operating income hit $912M, compared with $749M in the year-ago period.
About Executive Mosaic: Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships. Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA. www.executivemosaic.com