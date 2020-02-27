Roger Krone Notes Major Program Wins, Acquisitions as FY 2019 Earnings Report Shows Growth

TYSONS CORNER, VA, February 27, 2020 — Roger Krone , chairman and CEO at Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) and a 2020 Wash100 winner , told CNBC in an interview the company looks to carry momentum from a pair of signficant acquisitions and government contract awards into its new fiscal year, GovCon Wire reported Feb. 19 .

He spoke to CNBC's "Squawk Alley" program host Morgan Brennan about the $6.5B Global Solutions Management–Operations II contract and the $7.7B Next Generation Enterprise Network services recompete won by the Reston, Va.-based company.

Krone also highlighted Leidos' completion of its $1.65B cash deal for Dynetics and agreement to acquire security detection and automation businesses from L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) for $1B.

“Those haven’t been absorbed yet,” he said. “We still have a lot of growth and a lot of momentum that’s going to carry us into 2020.”

The company reported its FY 2019 revenue grew 8.8 percent to $11.1B and operating income hit $912M, compared with $749M in the year-ago period.